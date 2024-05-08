Tory MP Natalie Elphicke Defects To Labour Party In Another Blow For Rishi Sunak

Gareth Fuller - PA Images via Getty Images

Tory MP Natalie Elphicke has defected to Labour, in another humiliating blow for Rishi Sunak following his hammering at the local elections.

The MP for Dover accused the prime minister of “failing to keep our borders safe” and of “incompetence and division”.

It is a particularly stinging attack on Sunak, given he has made stopping small boat crossings from France to Kent central to his election campaign.

In a statement on Wednesday, Elphicke said: “Rishi Sunak’s government is failing to keep our borders safe and secure.

“Lives are being lost in the English Channel while small boat arrivals are once again at record levels.

“It’s clear they have failed to keep our borders secure and cannot be trusted.”

HuffPost UK revealed on Sunday that two Tory MPs were in talks about defecting to Labour before the general election.

Elphicke, who was elected 2019, also accused Sunak having “ousted” Boris Johnson as prime minister in a “coup”.

“Under Rishi Sunak, the Conservatives have become a byword for incompetence and division,” she said.

“The centre ground has been abandoned and key pledges of the 2019 manifesto have been ditched.”

Two MPs elected as Tories in 2019 - Christian Wakeford and Dan Poulter - have already crossed the floor in this parliament.

Poulter stunned Westminster last weekend when he left the Tories for Labour, blaming the government’s handling of the NHS.

Wakeford, the MP for Bury South, dramatically defected to Labour in January, 2022, over the partygate scandal.

The Conservatives lost nearly 500 council seats at the local elections last week, as well as all but one mayoral race.

