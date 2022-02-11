Tory MP Said Boris Johnson's Position Was 'Terminal'

Lucy Allan MP UK Parliament

A Tory MP and parliamentary aide to Jacob Rees-Mogg is reported to have described Boris Johnson’s position as prime minister as “terminal”.

Lucy Allan, the MP for Telford, is said to have made the comment in a letter to a constituent on Friday.

According to Politico, she said of Johnson: “The position now appears terminal.”

Yesterday she defended the prime minister on Twitter, highlighting how many votes she won under different leaders.

Telford General Election majority over Labour:



May 2015 - 720 votes

June 2017 - 710 votes

December 2019 - 10,941 votes



Same candidate each time - different Prime Minister. — Lucy Allan MP (@lucyallan) February 10, 2022

She told Politico: “The phrase ‘terminal’ was used in one letter to one constituent.

“At the time of writing to that constituent the PM’s position did indeed appear ‘terminal’ but that is not the case today.

“The PM is building a new team and is earning back support. But of course, there may be more to come out including the outcome of a police investigation.”

Allan is parliamentary private secretary (PPS) to Rees-Mogg, who was made Brexit opportunities minister in the cabinet earlier this week.