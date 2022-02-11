Tory MP Said Boris Johnson's Position Was 'Terminal'

A Tory MP and parliamentary aide to Jacob Rees-Mogg is reported to have described Boris Johnson’s position as prime minister as “terminal”.
Lucy Allan, the MP for Telford, is said to have made the comment in a letter to a constituent on Friday.
According to Politico, she said of Johnson: “The position now appears terminal.”
Yesterday she defended the prime minister on Twitter, highlighting how many votes she won under different leaders.
She told Politico: “The phrase ‘terminal’ was used in one letter to one constituent.
“At the time of writing to that constituent the PM’s position did indeed appear ‘terminal’ but that is not the case today.
“The PM is building a new team and is earning back support. But of course, there may be more to come out including the outcome of a police investigation.”
Allan is parliamentary private secretary (PPS) to Rees-Mogg, who was made Brexit opportunities minister in the cabinet earlier this week.
Johnson conducted a mini-reshuffle as well as replacing several top aides in No.10 in an attempt to placate Tory MPs angry at him over the partygate scandal.