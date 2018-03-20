Tory MPs Blasted For Avoiding Debate On Cash Crisis Facing Councils

Tory MPs have been criticised for failing to turn up to a debate on the cash crisis being faced by local councils across the country.

A National Audit Office report earlier this month revealed town halls have had their funding cut by half on average in recent years and have been forced to reduce public services.

Labour’s Mike Amesbury tabled the issue in Westminster Hall - a smaller debating forum which allows MPs of all parties chance to interact in a less confrontational manner than the Commons chamber - on Tuesday, but no Conservative backbenchers took part.

Amesbury, a former Manchester councillor and shadow communities and local government secretary Andrew Gwynne said the move was “symbolic” of the government’s attitude towards councils, which they claim are in “crisis”.

“Not a single backbencher turned up to defend their government’s record or to stand up for the services their communities rely on,” Amesbury told HuffPost UK.

“Just as concerning for councils, however, will be the frighteningly complacent ‘you’ll have to wait and see’ attitude of the government to future funding.”