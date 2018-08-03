Tory MPs In Leafy Middle England Warned They Could Fall Victim To A 'Rentquake'

georgeclerk via Getty Images A street of row houses in Cambridge, one of the cities in England where rent prices have risen the most compared to wages.

Tory MPs defending seats in leafy English market towns have been warned they could fall victim to a “rentquake” as the housing crisis spreads beyond London. Research conducted by housing charity Shelter published on Friday revealed rents rose 60% faster than average wages across England between 2011 and 2017. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, who served as housing minister until early July, has seen private rents rise by 21% in his area of Elmbridge, as wages actually fell by 15%. In Business Secretary Greg Clark’s Tunbridge Wells constituency, rents have risen by 19% while wages dropped by 9%.

Shelter

Greg Beales, campaign director at Shelter, told HuffPost UK: “This tectonic shift in the housing market presents a real problem for political parties if they don’t have an offer to renters. “Because now we’re not just talking about people living in cities, but growing numbers of families living in leafy suburbs and market towns who are seeing rents race away from them. “The government’s recent proposal to give renters longer tenancies is certainly a very welcome step forward, so long as its backed up by law. “But in the longer term, politicians across the board need to be ready with a new deal for renters or risk severely losing out at the ballot box. “In particular, we need a bold new plan for social housing so hard pressed private renters have an affordable place to call home.”

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Renters in Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab's area have seen rents rise signifnicantly more than wages.