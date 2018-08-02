Ashley Cooper via Getty Images Vulnerable people could end up on the streets if government housing proposals are given the green light, charities have warned (stock image)

Abused women, children and refugees could be forced to fend for themselves on the streets if “life-threatening” housing proposals are pushed through by the government.

Leaders from the YMCA, Women’s Aid and refugee charities told HuffPost UK that plans to give local authorities control of funding for short-term supported housing could destabilise the entire sector – and lead to some refuges “closing their doors forever”.

Jason Stacey, head of policy at YMCA, said the decision to allow local authorities to commission services “as they see fit” through ring-fenced grants would leave the system “insecure, discretionary and institution-based”.

Short-term supported housing, which includes women’s refuges, homeless shelters and hostels for vulnerable young people, is currently funded through housing benefit, a relatively stable source of finance.

Stacey said the government’s long-awaited decision on the potential changes, which is due this summer, is a “large cloud sitting over the sector”.

“Should the government’s proposals as they stand go ahead it will have a significant impact upon YMCA and its housing provision,” he said, arguing that many associations would be forced to repurpose vital short-term supported housing or close their doors all together under the new discretionary system.

The YMCA is the largest provider of supported accommodation for young people in England and Wales, offering more than 9,100 beds. Many of the people the charity supports are dealing with mental health difficulties, addiction issues or are victims of abuse.

The YMCA official’s concerns were echoed by Fuad Mahamed, chief executive officer of Ashley Community Housing (ACH), a social housing enterprise in the West of England which helps to resettle refugees.