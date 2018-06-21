Tory Trade Minister Greg Hands Resigns From Government Over Heathrow Expansion

Trade minister Greg Hands has resigned from the government over plans to expand Heathrow.

MPs are due to vote on Monday on government plans to build a third runway at the airport.

Hands, the MP for Chelsea & Fulham in West London, pledged to his constituents at the 2017 election to vote against any expansion.

He announced his resignation on Twitter on Thursday morning having earlier written to Theresa May to confirm he would stick by his promise.