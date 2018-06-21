Tory Trade Minister Greg Hands Resigns From Government Over Heathrow Expansion

Trade minister Greg Hands has resigned from the government over plans to expand Heathrow.
MPs are due to vote on Monday on government plans to build a third runway at the airport.
Hands, the MP for Chelsea & Fulham in West London, pledged to his constituents at the 2017 election to vote against any expansion.
He announced his resignation on Twitter on Thursday morning having earlier written to Theresa May to confirm he would stick by his promise.
Hands, who backed ‘Remain’ in the referendum, was appointed a minister in Liam Fox’s Department for International Trade when it was created in July 2016.
He had previously been Chief Secretary to the Treasury and Deputy Chief Whip under David Cameron’s leadership of the Conservative Party.
In his election campaign literature, Hands said he was opposed to the expansion of Heathrow “like Boris Johnson”.
Johnson, it has been reported, will escape having to go back on his word as he will helpfully be abroad on Monday when the Commons votes.
The expansion of Heathrow is expected to be given the green light after Jeremy Corbyn decided to allow Labour MPs a free vote on the plans.
Labour’s decision follows big pressure from trade unions like Unite and the GMB, who have long campaigned for airport expansion as the key to more jobs in construction, travel and retail.
It also means that Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, whose London constituency is under the Heathrow flight path, can continue his opposition to the third airport.
Hands is the second minister to resign from May’s government this month. Just last week pro-EU MP Philip Lee quit as a justice minister in protest at the prime minister’s Brexit plan.