Theresa May Defeats Rebels On Brexit Meaningful Vote After Last-Minute Concession - HuffPost Verdict

Theresa May has avoided an embarrassing defeat over on Brexit after a last-minute concession to Tory rebels on Parliament’s so-called ‘meaningful vote’.

The Government was set for a knife-edge vote in the Commons on Wednesday afternoon over whether Parliament should have the power to take-over the Brexit negotiations in the case of a ‘no-deal’ with Brussels.

Downing Street is against the plan, believing it would harm the UK’s bargaining position with the EU, and had put forward its own proposal saying that MPs should only be allowed to debate the Government’s actions if no agreement is reached – but not be able to dictate the terms of future talks.

Tory rebels, led by former Attorney General Dominic Grieve, were frustrated with that proposal, but just minutes before MPs debated the issue Brexit Secretary David Davis offered a compromise.

In a statement, Davis confirmed it would be down to the Commons Speaker to decide whether any motion put forward by the Government on Brexit was amendable – meaning MPs would potentially have the power to dictate the Government’s policy if negotiations break down.

That clarification was enough for Grieve, who told MPs: “Having finally obtained, and I have to say with a little bit more difficulty than I would have wished, the obvious acknowledgement of the sovereignty of this place over the executive in black and white language I am prepared to accept the Government’s difficulty and support it.”

Grieve added he would still put his amendment to the vote, even though he would no longer be backing it.

His announcement was met by jeers from many on the Labour benches.

Grieve’s amendment was defeated 319 to 303, with six Tories defying party orders and backing the proposal: Heidi Allen, Ken Clarke, Phillip Lee, Antoinette Sandbach, Anna Soubry and Sarah Wollaston.

Four Labour MPs supported the Government: Frank Field, Kate Hoey, John Mann and Graham Stringer.

