Theresa May has been accused of trying to “railroad” a hard Brexit through Parliament after it emerged she will give MPs one half-day to discuss and vote on the EU Withdrawal Bill.

Downing Street confirmed that the Commons would have 12 hours to consider all 15 amendments that were added to her flagship legislation following a string of defeats in the House of Lords.

The highly unusual decision to cram the bill into one day on Tuesday, June 12, prompted a backlash from critics who claimed the Prime Minister was scared of ‘Remain’ Tory backbenchers allying with Labour.

The PM’s official spokesman said that the EU Withdrawal Bill would return to the Commons next week and it was set to be heard in “one day”.

The move follows a series of major Government defeats as peers sought to get a ‘soft Brexit’ by including plans to stay in a customs union and single market with the EU.