Disney has released a new teaser for the upcoming fourth film in the ‘Toy Story’ series.
They unveiled the clip on Monday afternoon, and while it doesn’t give much away in terms of action from the film, it does confirm that all our favourite characters from the original CGI series will be back.
Set to Judy Collins’ nostalgic version of ‘Both Sides Now’ (a song we’re happy to have positive feelings towards again, after being traumatised by it at the end of ‘Hereditary’), the teaser opens with Woody and Buzz holding hands, before the shot pans out to reveal more characters from the first three films.
Also included in the teaser are Jessie, Mr and Mrs Potato Head, Rex the dinosaur, Hamm, one of the three-eyed aliens and Slinky Dog, before the big reveal of a plastic fork with pipe-cleaner features.
“I don’t belong here… I’m not a toy!” he says, before running off and leaving chaos behind him.
The mystery fork (not how we thought we’d be beginning a sentence today, but there you go) is a new character who will be introduced in ‘Toy Story 4’, with the film itself centring around a “road trip adventure” that ensues when Bonnie introduces “Forky” into her room.
Tom Hanks and Tim Allen are both returning to voice Woody and Buzz Lightyear, while Oscar-winner Patricia Arquette will play a new character to the franchise.
The new film will serve as a follow-up to 2010’s ‘Toy Story 3’, which won huge acclaim from both fans and critics, and even wound up being nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars that year, the third animated film to receive the honour after ‘Beauty And The Beast’ and Pixar’s ‘Up’.
It will also mark the feature-length directorial debut for Josh Cooley, who has previously worked on Pixar projects ‘Ratatouille’, ‘The Incredibles’ and ‘Inside Out’ follow-up short ‘Riley’s First Date?’.
‘Toy Story 4’ will hit cinemas in the UK on 21 June 2019.