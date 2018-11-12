Disney has released a new teaser for the upcoming fourth film in the ‘Toy Story’ series.

They unveiled the clip on Monday afternoon, and while it doesn’t give much away in terms of action from the film, it does confirm that all our favourite characters from the original CGI series will be back.

Set to Judy Collins’ nostalgic version of ‘Both Sides Now’ (a song we’re happy to have positive feelings towards again, after being traumatised by it at the end of ‘Hereditary’), the teaser opens with Woody and Buzz holding hands, before the shot pans out to reveal more characters from the first three films.