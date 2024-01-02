It might be January, arguably the worst month of the year, but not all hope is lost. The highly anticipated second series of The Traitors is right around the corner – in fact, it begins airing tomorrow night!
The runaway hit reality series hasn’t been seen on UK screens since December 2022, and fans have been hungry for another iteration since the gripping finale saw faithfuls Meryl Williams, Aaron Evans and Hannah Byczkowski succeed in taking home a cash prize of £101,050.
Now, with only 24 hours to go, the BBC have finally unveiled a full list of the contestants taking part in The Traitors series two. Let’s take a look at the 22 hopefuls stepping up to the plate in the hope of winning up to £120,000.
Andrew
Age: 45
Job title: Insurance Broker
Location: Talbot Green
Anthony
Age: 45
Job title: Chess Coach
Location: Birmingham
Ash
Age: 45
Job title: Events Coordinator
Location: London
Aubrey
Age: 67
Job title: Retired Shop Owner
Location: Loughborough, Leicestershire
Brian
Age: 33
Job title: Photographer
Location: Glasgow
Charlie
Age: 34
Job title: Mental Health Area Manager
Location: Bristol
Charlotte
Age: 32
Job title: Recruitment Manager
Location: Warwickshire
Diane
Age: 63
Job title: Retired Teacher
Location: Lancashire
Evie
Age: 29
Job title: Veterinary Nurse
Location: Inverness
Harry
Age: 22
Job title: British Army Engineer
Location: Slough
Jasmine
Age: 26
Job title: Sales Executive
Location: London
Jaz
Age: 30
Job title: National Account Manager
Location: Manchester
Jonny
Age: 31
Job title: Ex-Military
Location: Bedfordshire
Kyra
Age: 21
Job title: Apprentice Economist
Location: Kent
Meg
Age: 22
Job title: Illustrator
Location: Herefordshire
Miles
Age: 36
Job title: Veterinary Nurse
Location: Birmingham (now lives in Worcestershire)
Mollie
Age: 21
Job title: Disability Model
Location: Bristol
Paul
Age: 36
Job title: Business Manager
Location: Manchester
Ross
Age: 28
Job title: Video Director
Location: Lancashire
Sonja
Age: 66
Job title: Volunteer Business Mentor
Location: Lancashire
Tracey
Age: 58
Job title: Sonographer and Clairvoyant
Location: Inverness
Zack
Age: 27
Job title: Parliamentary Affairs Advisor
Location: London
After the first series concluded, critics hailed The Traitors for its realistic and diverse cast, which seemed to depict a true cross-section of UK society, as opposed to shows like Love Island, for which contestants tend to skew younger and more... image-conscious, shall we say.
This brand new crop of hopefuls have an average age of 37 years old, which is an increase on last year’s average age of 34. In series one, contestant Andrea Addison was the eldest of the bunch, but this year it’s Aubrey who’s 66 years of age. Meanwhile, at just 21 years of age, Kyra and Mollie are the youngest competitors in this series.
However, in an undertaking as unpredictable as The Traitors, age is merely just a number and it could really be anyone’s game!
The Traitors returns on Wednesday 3 January from 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and episodes 2 and 3 will be available on iPlayer immediately after. The show will air on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.