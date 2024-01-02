22 contestants have travelled to the Scottish Highlands in the hope of winning up to £120,000 BBC

It might be January, arguably the worst month of the year, but not all hope is lost. The highly anticipated second series of The Traitors is right around the corner – in fact, it begins airing tomorrow night!

The runaway hit reality series hasn’t been seen on UK screens since December 2022, and fans have been hungry for another iteration since the gripping finale saw faithfuls Meryl Williams, Aaron Evans and Hannah Byczkowski succeed in taking home a cash prize of £101,050.

Now, with only 24 hours to go, the BBC have finally unveiled a full list of the contestants taking part in The Traitors series two. Let’s take a look at the 22 hopefuls stepping up to the plate in the hope of winning up to £120,000.

Andrew

Andrew says that when playing a game, he's quite a good liar, which might come in handy. BBC

Age: 45

Job title: Insurance Broker

Location: Talbot Green

Anthony

Anthony thinks that his ability to keep his emotions in check will put him ahead of the rest. BBC

Age: 45

Job title: Chess Coach

Location: Birmingham

Ash

Ash thinks the best way for her to win is to be a Traitor. BBC

Age: 45

Job title: Events Coordinator

Location: London

Aubrey

Aubrey's game plan is to get on with the other contestants and try to befriend everyone. BBC

Age: 67

Job title: Retired Shop Owner

Location: Loughborough, Leicestershire

Brian

Brian would like to take his girlfriend and her family away on holiday if he wins big. BBC

Age: 33

Job title: Photographer

Location: Glasgow

Charlie

Charlie loves to analyse people and their behaviour, and is excited to figure everyone out. BBC

Age: 34

Job title: Mental Health Area Manager

Location: Bristol

Charlotte

Charlotte would prefer to be a Traitor, or at least she wants to try and catch one. BBC

Age: 32

Job title: Recruitment Manager

Location: Warwickshire

Diane

Diane doesn't know if she could "stab all her mates in the back" like Wilf had to. BBC

Age: 63

Job title: Retired Teacher

Location: Lancashire

Evie

Evie thinks she'd make a good Traitor because she looks like such a Faithful. BBC

Age: 29

Job title: Veterinary Nurse

Location: Inverness

Harry

Harry's mum says he's the "clumsiest but smartest guy she’s ever met". BBC

Age: 22

Job title: British Army Engineer

Location: Slough

Jasmine

Jasmine thinks she's quite good at reading people and says she's very intuitive. BBC

Age: 26

Job title: Sales Executive

Location: London

Jaz

Jaz thinks forming a clique of the strongest and most influential people is the key to success on the show. BBC

Age: 30

Job title: National Account Manager

Location: Manchester

Jonny

Jonny feels his "black and white" approach to thinking might help him out in the game. BBC

Age: 31

Job title: Ex-Military

Location: Bedfordshire

Kyra

Kyra believes her love in games, puzzles and riddles will see her through the competition. BBC

Age: 21

Job title: Apprentice Economist

Location: Kent

Meg

Meg thinks she'll have everyone laughing with her penchant for bursting into song. BBC

Age: 22

Job title: Illustrator

Location: Herefordshire

Miles

Miles thinks series one's Amanda played a sophisticated game, and hopes to follow in her path. BBC

Age: 36

Job title: Veterinary Nurse

Location: Birmingham (now lives in Worcestershire)

Mollie

Mollies believes the more friends you have in The Traitors, the better. BBC

Age: 21

Job title: Disability Model

Location: Bristol

Paul

Paul wants to use his comedic skills in the game to help diffuse any tension that might arise. BBC

Age: 36

Job title: Business Manager

Location: Manchester

Ross

Ross is just looking forward to having a break from "social media, [his] phone, work and the rest of it". BBC

Age: 28

Job title: Video Director

Location: Lancashire

Sonja

Sonja wants to channel her late son Dan's fearlessness when it comes to playing the game. BBC

Age: 66

Job title: Volunteer Business Mentor

Location: Lancashire

Tracey

Tracey hopes her spirituality and gut instinct will take her far on the show. BBC

Age: 58

Job title: Sonographer and Clairvoyant

Location: Inverness

Zack

Zack says he's got a massive mouth and can’t really keep anything a secret – which shouldn't be an issue, right? BBC

Age: 27

Job title: Parliamentary Affairs Advisor

Location: London

After the first series concluded, critics hailed The Traitors for its realistic and diverse cast, which seemed to depict a true cross-section of UK society, as opposed to shows like Love Island, for which contestants tend to skew younger and more... image-conscious, shall we say.

This brand new crop of hopefuls have an average age of 37 years old, which is an increase on last year’s average age of 34. In series one, contestant Andrea Addison was the eldest of the bunch, but this year it’s Aubrey who’s 66 years of age. Meanwhile, at just 21 years of age, Kyra and Mollie are the youngest competitors in this series.

However, in an undertaking as unpredictable as The Traitors, age is merely just a number and it could really be anyone’s game!