My Sister Became My Brother 50 Years Ago, Before Many Knew What ‘Transgender’ Meant

But no one outside our house understood the new rules. The neighbours had tolerated mom mowing our front lawn in her lime green bikini, but the girl-next-door turning into the boy-next-door was harder to ignore. I tried to convince myself that everyone thought my sister was just trying out a new summer cut with sideburns. I soon realised I was fooling myself when my best friend Cindy began making snide remarks about my weird sister “who thought she was a man.” I was embarrassed and ashamed but had no way to defend myself. If I told Cindy the truth, she would tell her mom and her mom would tell everybody. It was safer to just stop being Cindy’s friend.

Our conservative, Catholic relatives already thought my mom had sinned when she attended the touring production of Hair with its infamous nude scene. But “allowing her daughter to do that to her body and be okay with it” was absolutely unforgivable. If I wanted to play with my cousins, I had to be dropped off and picked up in our driveway like a kid shuttled between divorced parents. Many, like my grandmother, refused to speak to my new brother. I could feel something new emanating from every single person who knew or suspected what was happening in my family. It wasn’t just judgment ― there was emotion behind it. It was disgust.

My brother left home a few months later. He told me those operations he needed were done on the West Coast, but I wondered if he was also aching to get far away. He never wavered in his conviction that this was the right thing to do, but he’d been completely ostracised by everyone except a very few of us. As he drove off, even I felt a wave of guilty relief. Now maybe everything could go back to normal.

My mom moved us to a new school district before the year was out.

* * *

Five years after his surgeries, my brother came home. I felt jealous when he first stepped out of his pick-up in his trucker’s hat and t-shirt. Even though I’d hit puberty, I was not nearly as masculine as the man standing before me.

He restarted his life and eventually met a conservative, religious widow who he married.

“That’s great,” I said to my mom on the phone when she told me. By then I had moved to New York City and surprised no one when I came out as gay. “Is his wife cool about his past?”

My mom sounded offended by my question. “Why would she need to know about that? It would only cause problems.”

I was used to my family’s skill at hiding the truth, but this took it to a new level. When my brother’s new wife asked my mom to see pictures of him as a child, she told her they had all burned in a fire. Over the next seven years, I often wondered what mix of naiveté and denial kept their marriage going, but I wasn’t going to ask my brother. Although we shared the bond of being outsiders, we never talked about him being transgender ― even with each other.

It was a much different time and a much different world then. As difficult and dangerous as it can still be for transgender people to come out, it was virtually unheard of ― and unthinkable ― at that time. So many trans people were not able to live the lives they wanted to live, and those who did often found themselves dealing with secrecy or shame or both.