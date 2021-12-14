Aaron Chown via PA Wire/PA Images

The UK’s travel red list will be scrapped from Wednesday morning, as Sajid Javid announced that all 11 countries remaining will be removed at 4am.

People arriving from Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe had been required to quarantine in a hotel when arriving in the UK, in order to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant.

But speaking in the Commons on Tuesday afternoon, Javid said the spread of the variant in the UK and the world meant the red list was “now less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad”.