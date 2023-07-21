Travis Barker Leaves Teenage Daughter Bewildered With Top Name Suggestion For New Baby

Travis Barker Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Travis Barker has a rather unique name idea for the baby boy he’s expecting with Kourtney Kardashian.

The Blink-182 drummer pitched the eccentric name during a new episode of Complex’s GOAT Talk, in which celebrities argue about the “greatest of all time” in various categories. He unsuccessfully shared his name idea with his bewildered 17-year-old daughter, Alabama.

“I like Rocky 13 [...] that’s this name that’s just been going through my head,” Travis said in the Complex video. (Complex Networks and HuffPost share a parent company, BuzzFeed, Inc.).

Alabama, whom the musician shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, didn’t hold back – saying the name was “so bad” that even Travis must “know it”. Alabama herself, meanwhile, hilariously suggested nothing but luxury watch names: “Audemars. Milan. Fucking Patek.”

While Travis agreed his idea was “bad,” he explained the thought behind it: “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time.”

Alabama nonetheless asked quite earnestly: “So you’re going to name your kid Rocky 13?”

“Possibly,” said Travis, before pointing out that “Rocky is the greatest boxing movie of all time”.

The drummer apparently learned about Kourtney’s pregnancy at one of his concerts in June, when she held up a sign reading “Travis I’m Pregnant” from the crowd, alluding to an iconic moment from one of Blink-182′s videos.

While the footage made for viral content on Kourtney’s Instagram, skeptics believe the moment was staged.

Barker and Kardashian were married in May 2022 and announced the pregnancy last month. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Both have been parents for years. Kourtney shares three kids with her ex Scott Disick. Travis shares Alabama and an adult son with his ex-wife Shanna, and helped raise her daughter from a prior relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

While it’s unclear whether Kourtney is aware of her husband’s unusual baby name idea, he may have been thinking about it for a while — and reportedly commented under her gender reveal post on Instagram last month: “I already know his name.”

Alabama, meanwhile, is still confident her watch name ideas are superior.

“I think mine were better,” she said.