Jeremy Hunt's Officials Face Backlash Over Tweet Mocking Matt Hancock's WhatsApp Leak

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt delivering his Budget to the House of Commons in London. UK Parliament/Andy Bailey via PA Media

Westminster has delivered a collective groan after Jeremy Hunt’s department “leaked” messages about his budget in an apparent joke aimed at Matt Hancock.

As the chancellor was delivering his financial update, clearly relieved that the UK appears to be narrowly avoiding a “technical” recession, his Treasury team sent out a tweet mocking Matt Hancock’s leaked WhatsApp messages.

The department posted on Twitter: “Breaking News: Spring Budget WhatsApp Files leaked. Share the scoop with your family and friends on WhatsApp.”

BREAKING NEWS: Spring Budget WhatsApp Files leaked 👀



Share the scoop with your friends & family on WhatsApp 👇https://t.co/G6tY9GK6HO pic.twitter.com/OpVTu20c2E — HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) March 15, 2023

The linked video includes a mocked-up version of a group chat between government departments, in which they share ideas for the chancellor’s much-vaunted update.

The chat includes various departments, such as the Department for Education, the Department for Transport and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, presenting major funding announcements as a series of messages.

It’s a clear reference to a leaked trove of 100,000 WhatsApp messages linked to Hancock’s time as health secretary during the Covid-19 pandemic, which were kicked around publicly after journalist Isabel Oakeshott, who collaborated on Hancock’s memoirs, decided to hand the cache to the Daily Telegraph.

The Treasury’s attempt at humour did not go down well.

Notice the Home Office not been invited to this group chat. Maybe I could have popped up and said Domestic Abuse costs £66 billion a year, £13 Billion specifically in lost wages and productivity, but nothing in the budget for that. https://t.co/KGVwWQ7xnW — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) March 15, 2023

A million British children with mental health problems because our country is run by a bunch of panicky, inept, narcissistic twats who think the Precautionary Principle means cover your own arse first.

But you go ahead and laugh. https://t.co/UxwHLUUzJn — Allison Pearson (@AllisonPearson) March 15, 2023

Have you considered just governing the country properly, like grown-ups? https://t.co/qF15MtEGx6 — Ellie Cumbo (@EllieCumbo) March 15, 2023

“Shameful how you as a Government Dept, should find WhatsApp leaking so funny. It wouldn’t be, if you were one of the Covid Bereaved Families reading how their loved one’s lives were sacrificed to meet targets & so much more.”https://t.co/c4WbPeCzwK — Aamer Anwar✊🏾🏳️🌈#BlackLivesMatter (@AamerAnwar) March 15, 2023

This is a bit contemptuous. https://t.co/Am5OamJydn — Dr Duncan Robertson (@Dr_D_Robertson) March 15, 2023

incredibly cringe, sink hmt and whitehall into the sea https://t.co/rfvPYzc9De — Henry Dyer (@Direthoughts) March 15, 2023