Martin Lewis' Stark Warning That 'It's Going To Be Tougher' After Budget Announcement

Today, Wednesday 15 March, Jeremy Hunt unveiled his plan for growth with new measures on childcare, energy bills and pensions in his Spring Budget.

And of course, our money saving saviour Martin Lewis has weighed in on the announcements – but he has issued a specific warning surrounding universal credit.

As part of today’s budget announcement, Hunt told the House of Commons that ‘rigorous’ sanctions will be applied to those claiming universal credit benefits in a bid to encourage them into work.

The chancellor said: “There are more than two million jobseekers in this group, more than enough to fill every single vacancy in the economy.

“Sanctions will be applied more rigorously to those who fail to meet strict work-search requirements or choose not to take up a reasonable job offer.

“For those working low hours, we will increase the Administrative Earnings Threshold from the equivalent of 15 hours to 18 hours at National Living Wage for an individual claimant, meaning that anyone working below this level will receive more work coach support alongside a more intensive conditionality regime.”

Taking to Twitter, money saving guru Martin Lewis warned job seekers that as a result of today’s budget, it will now become more difficult for them to claim benefits should they not accept ‘appropriate’ work.

He tweeted:

Universal credit 2m jobseekers will have more rigorous sanctions - if they dont take 'appropriate' work. So its going to be tougher for people who don't work and who govt thinks can. #Budget2023 — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) March 15, 2023

The Money Saving Expert founder’s tweet soon saw reply after reply from those affected by the announcement – and it’s safe to say, they weren’t happy.

Will hit single parents with no access to affordable childcare really hard. Many want to work longer hours but due to childcare costs can't. — LikeAVirgil 🔴🐝🕷🦔 (@virgil_like) March 15, 2023

The key phrase there being "who the govt thinks can". They don't accept doctors opinions or those of specialists, they decide despite medical recommendations and then stop the benefits of the most vulnerable — Faversham Sarah (@Theos_Nan) March 15, 2023

Putting rigorous sanctions for jobseekers who refuse to work in certain jobs is not the best method. Instead career coaches and recruitment advisers should do better to help match jobs to jobseekers into their desired work and passionate industries. — Vanessa J ‘Inms’ 💜 (@VanessaJ2Inspmy) March 15, 2023

Sanctions literally make it harder for people to find employment, can’t find work with NO money, can’t travel to interviews with NO money



It literally makes the situation worse 🤷♂️🤦♂️ — 🏳️🌈Matt Keena🏳️🌈 (@MattKeena) March 15, 2023

