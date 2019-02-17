A man has died after a tree fell on a car he was travelling in, Surrey Police said.

The force said the silver Lexus that the victim was inside was involved in a “collision” at around 4.05pm on the A308 Windsor Road at the junction with the Runnymede roundabout in Egham.

Four other occupants in the car were taken to hospital where they are being treated for minor injuries.

The force said the road was closed while police, the ambulance and fire services deal with the incident.

A statement said: “A man has sadly died after a tree fell on the car in which he was travelling in Egham earlier today (February 17).

“The collision, involving a silver Lexus, occurred around 4.05pm on the A308 Windsor Road at the junction with the Runnymede roundabout.

“One of the passengers was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The four other occupants in the car have been taken to hospital where they are receiving treatment for minor injuries.