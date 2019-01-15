Tributes Paid After Polish Mayor Stabbed To Death At Charity Event

Vigils were held on Monday in Gdansk, Warsaw and other cities across Poland following the assassination of popular liberal mayor Pawel Adamowicz.

Many carried candles in glass jars and some used phones to produce flickers of light, an apparent reference to the Lights to Heaven event where the politician was slain.

Donald Tusk, a founder of Civic Platform who was prime minister when the attacker was imprisoned and who is now president of the European Council, joined mourners in Gdansk, also his home town.

“I want to promise you today, dear Pawel, that for you and for all of us, we will defend our Gdansk, our Poland and our Europe from hatred and contempt,” Mr Tusk told the crowd.

The city flag was lowered to half-mast and masses were held in Gdansk, Warsaw and elsewhere.

A number of social media users shared photographs of Polish well-wishers who took to the streets to pay tribute to the fallen leader.