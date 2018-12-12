The family of a teenager found dead in Edinburgh have paid tribute to the “much loved” girl as they appealed for information.

A member of the public found the body of Mhari O’Neill, 15, on Calton Hill at around 6.30am on Saturday, after she was reported missing in the early hours of the morning.

Police are treating the death as unexplained as they try to piece together what happened in her final hours.

Officers believe the teenager, who was from the Willowbrae area, met a friend in the city centre near Waverley Station on Friday before later going to Calton Hill.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, her family said: “Mhari was much loved by all that knew her and we know that her passing will have a profound impact on her closest friends, as it has ourselves.

“Mhari was considering applying to attend university and one of her main passions was music; she loved going to gigs.

“What we need now is to find out exactly what happened to Mhari and we want anyone who thinks they may have information to get in touch with the police.

“We thank everyone for their support and ask that we be left in privacy to grieve at this time.”