Trigger Point MATT FROST

After two weeks of intrigue, there were finally some big answers as Trigger Point continued on Sunday night.

Viewers of the explosive ITV drama saw far-right group The Crusaders take responsibility for the attack at the mosque, with the team also quickly able to prove that they were behind the attack at White Haven, and – as Lana had suspected – set it up to look like it was the work of an Islamist terror cell.

Advertisement

As another attack unfolded – this time on an LGBTQ venue – we saw one of the terrorists unmasked, with another appearing to be a policeman, before damning evidence against one of Lana’s fellow expos was uncovered.

Here’s the questions we’ve been left asking this week...

Advertisement

Is Lana’s brother involved?

It became apparent that Lana’s brother is a dangerous character, hatefully attacking a Halal butchers as in what he claimed was vengeance for the White Haven attack, in which Nut was killed.

Advertisement

Could someone from Lana’s own family be involved in the plot she is currently uncovering?

How are the bombers getting hold of the HMX319 compound?

It’s a military-grade explosive and Lana and Sonia from the bomb data centre are no closer to uncovering where it is coming from. Lana admitted that her partner, DCI Youngblood, hadn’t even approached his boss DSU Hamilton for clearance for a response from Portland Down.

Should his lack of urgency around this be of concern? We already had our suspicions about the copper last week…

Advertisement

Is the police officer gunman a real police officer?

A gunman attempted to thwart the team's attempts to neutralise the device MATT FROST

During the attack on the LGBTQ venue The Five Oaks, it emerged that the gunman shooting from the block of flats opposite was an apparent police officer.

While it could be possible he is using a police identity as a front, it is highly plausible that he is actually a serving officer – or at least one with training – as Lana pointed out that he knew exactly how to behave like one, and knows what investigating officers would be looking for.

Why are the attacks happening and why now?

There was another attack on an LGBTQ pub MATT FROST

While we know that ring-wing terror cell The Crusaders are behind the attacks, we still don’t know why the attacks are happening, and why at this moment in time – even the police admitted they are still trying to work this out.

Is Andy Phelan really not involved?

There was even more backstory on the guy in the car boot from episode one this week, as it turned out he had shared a cell in prison with Nick Roberts, who was revealed as a Crusader suicide bomber.

Under questioning, Phelan claimed that he and Roberts were actually enemies in prison, with Roberts violently attacking him and threatening to kill him. Police now believe he was taken hostage by Phelan as revenge for grassing on him.

However, given Phelan’s own links to far-right group English Flag, should police be so quick to believe his version of events?

Does John know about Lana and Tom?

Advertisement

John's behaviour has raised suspicions MATT FROST

Question marks initially started to be raised about Lana’s colleague John when he made remark about a politician commenting on the White Haven attack, remarking: “Typical lefty, siding with the enemy.”

Lana then made a passing comment to Sonia, in which she revealed she thinks John knows about her clandestine relationship with DCI Youngblood. Has he found out about their romance in a sinister way? Or perhaps him and Youngblood are much closer than we might think, and are working together…?

Is John the bomb maker?

Lana uncovered damning evidence in John's locker MATT FROST

After realising that a third member of the cell would have to know about bomb making given the explosives were wired like they are taught how to do in the military, Lana became increasingly suspicious of her own teammate, John.

After breaking into his locker, she found damning evidence linking him to the attacks, with an English Flag leaflet and an A-Z map circled with targets of where the attacks happened, suggesting he is part of the cell.

Things currently point having a central role in the attacks, but with three episodes still to go, surely this is too early on in the series to have such a massive part of the puzzle solved?

Could there be another explanation, is it that he is guilty and serves as a key to unlocking a wider conspiracy within the police and military?

Are there more members of the cell?

At the moment, police are suggesting there might just be three members of the cell, but with one already identified and dead, something tells us there’s going to be more of a web to untangle, with many more suspects still at large.

Trigger Point continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV.