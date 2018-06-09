PA Field Marshal Lord Guthrie of Craigiebank required medical attention after being thrown from his horse during the Trooping the Colour ceremony

A former head of the armed forces was thrown off his horse after the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday.

Field Marshal Lord Guthrie of Craigiebank was “receiving medical attention” following the incident, the Ministry of Defence said.

The 79-year-old could be seen lying on the ground and surrounded by police officers after the fall which took place near the Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace.