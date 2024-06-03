Trump Calls On Supreme Court To Intervene After Historic Conviction

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former President Donald Trump urged the Supreme Court to intervene following his conviction on all counts in his hush money trial on Sunday, lamenting to his followers that a sentencing hearing is scheduled just days before the Republican National Convention.

“The ‘Sentencing’ for not having done anything wrong will be, conveniently for the Fascists, 4 days before the Republican National Convention,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “A Radical Left Soros backed D.A., who ran on a platform of ‘I will get Trump,’ reporting to an ‘Acting’ Local Judge, appointed by the Democrats, who is HIGHLY CONFLICTED, will make a decision which will determine the future of our Nation?”

“The United States Supreme Court MUST DECIDE!”

A jury found Trump guilty on all 34 charges he faced in the trial, agreeing he had falsified business records to cover up allegations of a sexual encounter with porn star Stormy Daniels. The verdict makes him the first president in American history to be declared a felon, although it’s unclear how that historic designation will impact the election in November.

Trump, as he did throughout the trial, responded with fury to the decision, attacking the justice system, the judge who oversaw the case and anyone critical of his actions. He has pledged to appeal the verdict.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11 and each charge carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison. But while he was convicted on all counts, legal experts say it’s unlikely he will serve jail time as the charges were New York’s lowest level of felony. Other options could include probation or fines.

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Trump said that he would be “okay” with imprisonment or home confinement, and said “it could happen.” But he warned the hosts he wasn’t sure if the public “would stand for it.”

“I think it would be tough for the public to take,” the former president said. “You know, at a certain point, there’s a breaking point.”

Trump has also called on the Supreme Court, which currently holds six conservative members, to side with his claims that he’s protected by broad presidential immunity from prosecution. If they agreed, the determination would likely free him from two indictments over his behaviour surrounding the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.