Trump Campaign Botches His Name In The Most Awkward Way Possible

Donald Trump’s campaign rushed to fire off a statement about Vice President Kamala Harris’ interview on CNN on Thursday.
But maybe they should’ve taken just a little more time, as the release of the statement attacking Harris as “incoherent” cut off the first five letters of the former president’s first name, turning him into “d J. Trump.”
The campaign issued a second statement making the former president’s name more ...coherent.
As of Thursday evening, both headlines appeared on the Trump campaign website:
In either case, the headline linked to a screenshot of Trump’s post on his Truth Social site saying Harris “rambled incoherently.” The former president falsely claimed that Harris wants to ban gas-powered cars, defund the police and establish a 70-80% tax rate.