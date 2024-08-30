Trump Campaign Botches His Name In The Most Awkward Way Possible

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump’s campaign rushed to fire off a statement about Vice President Kamala Harris’ interview on CNN on Thursday.

But maybe they should’ve taken just a little more time, as the release of the statement attacking Harris as “incoherent” cut off the first five letters of the former president’s first name, turning him into “d J. Trump.”

The campaign issued a second statement making the former president’s name more ...coherent.

As of Thursday evening, both headlines appeared on the Trump campaign website:

Screenshot of Donald Trump's campaign website