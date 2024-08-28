Trump Erupts Over Reindictment On Coup Attempt Charges

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump erupted in a tirade on Truth Social over special counsel Jack Smith’s announcement on Tuesday that Trump had been reindicted on four charges related to his January 6, 2021, attempt to subvert the 2020 election results.

“In an effort to resurrect a ‘dead’ Witch Hunt in Washington, D.C., in an act of desperation, and in order to save face, the illegally appointed “Special Counsel” Deranged Jack Smith, has brought a ridiculous new Indictment against me, which has all the problems of the old Indictment, and should be dismissed IMMEDIATELY,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.

“His Florida Document Hoax Case has been completely dismissed. This is merely an attempt to INTERFERE WITH THE ELECTION, and distract the American People from the catastrophes Kamala Harris has inflicted on our Nation, like the Border Invasion, Migrant Crime, Rampant Inflation, the threat of World War III, and more,” Trump said.

Trump faces the same four charges as he did in the original indictment last year. The superseding indictment highlights how he paved the way for the attack on the Capitol in the months following his election loss in 2020. The indictment also outlines how Trump allegedly attempted to overturn the election results by pressuring key states to submit fake Electoral College votes to the Senate in his favor.

But the new, slightly shorter indictment no longer mentions Trump’s efforts to enlist federal executive branch employees who reported to him — an attempt to honour the Supreme Court’s ruling in July that Trump was immune from criminal prosecution for “official acts” while he was president.

Smith wrote that the superseding indictment was presented to a new grand jury and “reflects the Government’s efforts to respect and implement the Supreme Court’s holdings.”

Trump said it was “shocking” that he had been reindicted “immediately after our Supreme Court Victory on Immunity and more.”

“I’ve also been informed by my attorneys, that you’re not even allowed to bring cases literally right before an Election – A direct assault on Democracy!” he wrote, adding, “This is an unprecedented abuse of the Criminal Justice System.”

Trump also claimed, without evidence, that Vice President Kamala Harris is “actively pushing” the reindictment.