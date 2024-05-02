Trump Is Apparently Having Trouble Pronouncing 4-Syllable Words

Verbal blunders are nothing new for Donald Trump, as anyone who remembers 2017′s kurfluffle over “covfefe” can attest.
But the former president reached new heights of incomprehensibility on Wednesday when he attempted to pronounce “infrastructure” during a campaign rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Trump was criticizing President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, which he signed into law in 2021, when Trump tried to say that four-syllable word.
″[It didn’t] work out too well ― $1.2 trillion for their fake infra-struck-er-sher par-,” Trump said.
Trump’s verbal blunder managed to amuse many people on X, formerly Twitter.
