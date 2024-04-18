Dismissed Trump Juror Says Former President Not As 'Orange' As Expected

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A woman dismissed from serving on the juror for Donald Trump’s hush money trial subtly shaded the former president’s skin tone to MSNBC.

The potential juror, identified as “Kat”, was one of many who were dismissed from serving after declaring they couldn’t be impartial.

However, Kat gave some colorful comments to Yasmin Vossoughian on what the former president looked like from just six feet away.

“You know, he looked less orange, definitely, like, more yellowish, like yellow,” Kat said. “He looks ― he doesn’t look angry or ― I think he looks bored. Like, he wants this to finish. And go do his stuff.”

It was quite a moment for Kat, who said this was the first time she was called to be a juror after getting US citizenship last August.

You can see the exchange below.

Dismissed Trump juror tells MSNBC of her impression of the ex-president:



"You know, he looked less orange, definitely like more yellowish, like yellow." pic.twitter.com/q1DZyWaEX7 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 18, 2024

Of course, many people had shady comments about Trump’s hue as well.

Yellow is the new orange! Pass it on. https://t.co/3oKeZjKYX1 — ShangShang Bird (@ShangShangBird) April 18, 2024

SHORTER: Less Cheeto but more Simpsons-like https://t.co/NuYttTILHC — Juan Escalante (@JuanSaaa) April 18, 2024

Yellow as in the color of pee water sitting for days in a broken toilet? Yellow as in pus oozing out of syphilis sores? 😁 https://t.co/n1pxsbHwxT — Kim ☮️ (@Blacklace40) April 18, 2024

Jaundice? Or just a bad shade of foundation? https://t.co/JOxaeZQQIA — Vote Blue! 🇺🇲 (@GolasKathleen) April 18, 2024

Trump attorneys want jurors who see him as orange, golden, like a sunset; prosecutors want him seen as yellow, like a lemon with bone spurs. https://t.co/Ok6H2hWa3R — Steve Burgess (@steveburgess1) April 18, 2024

This is the kind of thing that Trump hates the most about this trial lol https://t.co/rwqWmuo8B6 — Gabe Sanchez (@iamgabesanchez) April 18, 2024

Lol

Can we just take a step back and think about how fucking weird Trump is? https://t.co/FgkSEMN21M — Deez & B (@D3andB) April 18, 2024