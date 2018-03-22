Donald Trump Replaces National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster With Bush-Era Hawk John Bolton

Donald Trump has announced former UN ambassador John Bolton will serve as national security adviser, replacing H.R. McMaster.

McMaster is the latest of several senior officials to leave the White House, following the departure of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Bolton served as a highly controversial ambassador to the United Nations under the George W. Bush administration.

Bolton’s new role will prove controversial since he remains an unapologetic cheerleader of the 2003 Iraq war, which the US president himself once lambasted as “a big mistake”.

Trump recently announced his intention to install CIA Director Mike Pompeo as Tillerson’s replacement, starting in April.

At least a dozen aides to the president have now left their posts in a little over a year.