Trump Marks Valentine’s Day By Fundraising Off Of Melania Not Leaving Him

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Happy Valentine’s Day! Donald Trump celebrated the occasion by hailing his wife for not leaving him as he faces 91 felony charges ― and then asking for $47.

“Dear Melania, I LOVE YOU!” Trump says in a Valentine’s Day letter to his wife in a Wednesday campaign email. In case it isn’t clear, the email says it three times and shouts in all caps: THIS IS A VALENTINE’S DAY LETTER FROM DONALD J. TRUMP.

Advertisement

OK. MESSAGE DELIVERED. The Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee

And then, the poetry begins.

“Even after every single INDICTMENT, ARREST, and WITCH HUNT, you never left my side,” gushes the GOP presidential front-runner. “I wouldn’t be the man I am today without your guidance, kindness, and warmth,” Trump continues, with sudden emphasis, “You will always mean the world to me, Melania!”

He signs his love note, “From your husband with love, Donald J. Trump.”

Love is in the air. Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee

If this Valentine’s Day letter inspired you to want to “SEND YOUR LOVE” to Melania, the email gives you the option of doing so by clicking on those words, which take you to a page asking for money for Trump’s presidential campaign.

Advertisement

Specifically, it asks for $47 if you think Trump is “the greatest president of all time!”

You can also give 20 bucks and some change if you want to support Trump’s campaign.

Nothing says romance like asking strangers for 47 bucks because you think you're awesome. The Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee

What does this have to do with Trump’s love for his wife or Valentine’s Day? If you click on either of those dollar amounts, little hearts appear on the donation boxes for a second.

Melania Trump has been largely missing from the public eye since her husband lost the presidential election in 2020. She hasn’t been on the campaign trail with him and hasn’t joined him at his many court appearances in his criminal trials.