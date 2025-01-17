LOADING ERROR LOADING

President-elect Donald Trump has named three special envoys that he says will help promote business in Hollywood.

Actors Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone have been tapped to serve as Trump’s “eyes and ears” while helping improve Hollywood, which he called “a great but very troubled place,” he posted on Truth Social Thursday.

“They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!” he wrote. “It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!”

Actors Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight will serve as special Hollywood envoys for Trump, he announced Thursday. AP/AP/Getty

Additional details about their role were not immediately released.

All three actors have publicly expressed support for Trump.

Voight, in a video address last fall, called voting for Trump’s political opponents, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, the “lowest and most vile choice that you can trust with your life, your children’s life.”

“They will destroy the American dream. They are corrupt,” he said.

President-elect Donald Trump greets actor Sylvester Stallone during an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Nov. 14, 2024. via Associated Press

Stallone, while introducing Trump at a gala at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in November, likened him to the nation’s forefather George Washington.

Gibson also expressed his support for Trump to a reporter while speaking down upon Harris, telling TMZ that she “has the IQ of a fence post.”

