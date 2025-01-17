President-elect Donald Trump has named three special envoys that he says will help promote business in Hollywood.
Actors Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone have been tapped to serve as Trump’s “eyes and ears” while helping improve Hollywood, which he called “a great but very troubled place,” he posted on Truth Social Thursday.
“They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!” he wrote. “It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!”
Additional details about their role were not immediately released.
All three actors have publicly expressed support for Trump.
Voight, in a video address last fall, called voting for Trump’s political opponents, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, the “lowest and most vile choice that you can trust with your life, your children’s life.”
“They will destroy the American dream. They are corrupt,” he said.
Stallone, while introducing Trump at a gala at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in November, likened him to the nation’s forefather George Washington.
Gibson also expressed his support for Trump to a reporter while speaking down upon Harris, telling TMZ that she “has the IQ of a fence post.”
Hollywood has been continuously working to claw its way back to pre-COVID levels. Though it’s made some large gains in the years since, domestic box office revenue still remains lower than where it was in 2018, according to industry tracker The Numbers.