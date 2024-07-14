Trump Says He Felt A Bullet 'Ripping Through The Skin' In Rally Shooting

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former President Donald Trump, in his first public statement since being shot during a campaign rally in rural Pennsylvania, said he could hear “a whizzing sound” before he felt a bullet hit his right ear.

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” Trump posted on his social media site, Truth Social, at 8:42 p.m. Eastern time.

Advertisement

“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening,” Trump wrote.

Secret Service agents dogpiled on top of Trump after the shots rang out, then immediately hustled him offstage. The agency confirmed that Trump was safe not long after he was taken from the scene.

Secret Service officers “neutralised” the shooter, who is now dead, the agency said. One rallygoer has been reported dead and another was injured in the incident.

Trump did not speculate about his attacker or their possible motive in the statement, and offered his condolences to the family of the as-yet publicly unidentified fatality.

Advertisement

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country,” Trump said.