Trump Snapped 'I'm F*cking Tired’ After Pollster’s 2020 Warning, New Book Claims

Donald Trump did not take kindly to a warning from GOP pollster Tony Fabrizio in the months before the 2020 election, Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa write in their upcoming book Peril.

When Fabrizio told Trump following his failed July 2020 comeback rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that voters were “fatigued,” “tired of the chaos” and “tired of the tumult” of his administration, Trump reportedly fired back:

Oh, they’re tired? They’re fucking tired? Well I’m fucking tired and fatigued too.

Trump then launched into a verbal tirade about Joe Biden, calling him “too old,” according to excerpts of the book that Insider published on Friday.

Fabrizio reportedly counselled Trump against depicting Biden as “a crazy liberal,” saying: “I don’t think people will buy it.”

But Trump obviously paid no attention.

Woodward and Costa’s tell-all book about the final months of the Trump White House is set for release on Tuesday.

Other details unearthed by the duo include Trump’s furiousflip-outs at Republicans and his threat of withdrawing his friendship from former Vice President Mike Pence.