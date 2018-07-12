Scottish ministers face calls to ban Donald Trump from using a government-owned airport as part of the US President’s visit to the UK.

The Commander in Chief is due to travel north of the border on Friday to spend the weekend playing golf at his Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire.

Flying restrictions have been put in place around the resort and nearby Glasgow Prestwick Airport, which was bought by Scottish ministers in 2013.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard has joined with Scottish Greens co-convener Patrick Harvie to pressure Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to intervene.