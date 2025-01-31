Trump's 'Grotesque' Plane Crash Comments Leave Democrats Gobsmacked

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Democrats were left dumbfounded Thursday after President Donald Trump twisted a deadly plane crash catastrophe into an opportunity to attack diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

The deadly midair crash near Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., killed 67 people, including three soldiers on board the Black Hawk helicopter that collided with the passenger plane.

“Listen, it’s one thing for internet pundits to spew off conspiracies, it’s another for the president of the United States to throw out idle speculation as bodies are still being recovered and families are still being notified,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement. “It just turns your stomach.”

“What a horrible, pathetic, little man.” - Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-Calif.)

“We’ve just experienced a great tragedy, and the President of the United States has already rushed to politicise it — jumping to outrageous conclusions and undermining ongoing investigations,” Senator Chris Van Hollen posted on social media. “His comments were grotesque and outrageous and he owes the American people an apology.”

“For the President to claim that it’s because the FAA hires women or Black people is downright disgusting,” Senator Chris Murphy told reporters.

“This idea that by hiring non-white men you are putting the nation’s safety in jeopardy or that non-white men caused this crash is unconscionable,” he continued in a video message he shared.

“What a horrible, pathetic, little man,” Representative Nanette Barragán posted on X, formerly Twitter, in response to Trump’s claims that it’s simply “common sense” to blame DEI efforts for the crash.

Pete Buttigieg, who served as former President Joe Biden’s transportation secretary, said Trump should take a closer look at his own actions before making such “despicable” remarks. Shortly after taking office, Buttigieg noted, one of Trump’s “first acts was to fire and suspend some of the key personnel who helped keep our skies safe.”

President Donald Trump says it's "common sense" to blame DEI for the deadly plane crash. Roberto Schmidt via Getty Images

“As families grieve, Trump should be leading, not lying,” he wrote on social media. “We put safety first, drove down close calls, grew Air Traffic Control, and had zero commercial airline crash fatalities out of millions of flights on our watch.”

Senator Tammy Duckworth scoffed at Trump making such attacks while recovery efforts were still underway.

“There are still bodies being pulled from the Potomac River,” she wrote. “Families are grieving the loss of loved ones. Yet Donald Trump is baselessly blaming ‘DEI’ for last night’s tragic collision. Absolutely shameful.”

Dick Durbin said Trump has “turned a national tragedy into a craven, baseless political attack” on DEI.

“This is despicable and unconscionable. The American people deserve real answers, not narcissistic speculations,” he continued.

Representative Yvette Clarke warned this should be a preview of what’s to come from Trump in future emergencies.

“With every action, this president is setting the stage for our country’s next crisis — whatever that may be, I have no doubt he’ll blame anyone who isn’t a white man for it,” she wrote on social media.

“These people are racist and sexist. They should be ashamed of themselves.” - Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Md.)

Representative Kweisi Mfume had similarly harsh words.

“Sadly while bodies are still being pulled from the Potomac, Donald Trump and his grossly unqualified administration are blaming this deadly crash on racial minorities and white women,” he wrote. “These people are racist and sexist. They should be ashamed of themselves.”

A few Republicans shied away from embracing Trump’s remarks.

“I think we should wait to see the results of that investigation,” Senator Ted Cruz told HuffPost. “Obviously one or more people made a devastating and catastrophic mistake, but we should wait to examine the evidence and understand exactly what went on.”