Trump's Latest Odd Brain Boast Has One Whale Of A Plot Twist

Donald Trump is putting a new spin on his boast about a cognitive test he took four years ago, this time working a whale and some tricky math into the story.

“I aced it,” he bragged of the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), aka the infamous “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.” test that Trump said he was given in 2020 when he was president.

During a rambling aside with multiple digressions on Wednesday, Trump claimed the test is much harder than the media has made it out to be.

“They always show you the first one, like a giraffe, a tiger, a this or that. A whale. Which one is the whale?” he said, correctly.

“Then it gets harder and harder and harder,” Trump insisted. “And then it’s multiply 3,293 times 4, divide by 3.”

That doesn’t happen, as can be seen on a sample test here.

Despite Trump’s claim, the test is not supposed to be hard. And it’s not, as he has also repeatedly claimed, a measure of intelligence. It’s designed to look for particular signs of cognitive impairment that can lead to dementia and, as a result, is supposed to be easy for anyone of normal cognitive health.

Trump also claimed he “feels” like he’s 35 years old.

“I actually feel better now than I did 30 years ago,” said Trump, who is 77. “Tell me, is that crazy? And I think, cognitively, I’m better than I was 20 years ago. I don’t know why.”

His critics on X fired back:

The fact that he constantly needs to tell people that he’s a stable genius tells you that, deep down, he knows he’s not. #TrumpMentalHealth https://t.co/b21S8UT7nF — George Conway (@gtconway3 on threads.net) (@gtconway3d) January 18, 2024

Republicans deserve this. For eight yrs, Republicans enabled this guy, and stroked him, and bowed to him. They never had the guts to stand up to him. So they absolutely deserve to sink again with this guy this year. https://t.co/VmCvIhjtvW — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 18, 2024

Psssst: He’s not.



I flew around with him in his plane and walked his golf courses with him 20 years ago.



Not very cognitively together then. Much less cognitively better now. https://t.co/GVuRzUJmQL — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) January 18, 2024

This deranged criminal is the head

of the republican party and every single powerful republican in America wants him to be leader of the free world. https://t.co/Xj19FCO03u — Bill Pascrell, Jr. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@BillPascrell) January 18, 2024

Trying to imagine what the news cycle would look like if Biden said this https://t.co/aiylYnz4RO — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) January 18, 2024

In the medical world, this is like saying you aced an eye exam. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) January 18, 2024

If you have to tell people you’re smart, physically fit, and mentally stable, you’re not. https://t.co/Nkfjsk7XqL — April (@speakout_april) January 18, 2024

I prefer Presidential candidates who don't have to take dementia tests.https://t.co/KExNW458Yn — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) January 18, 2024

One should ask, why does Trump keep getting tested for dementia? — Les Breeding (@LesBreeding1) January 18, 2024