Trump’s New Spokesperson Tweets Article That Says His Election Claims Are A Lie

Liz Harrington, the new spokesperson for Donald Trump , on Sunday tweeted this Bradenton Herald article about the ex-president’s campaign-style rally in Sarasota, Florida:

Someone didn’t appear to read the full story.

"Saturday’s Save America Rally in Sarasota attracted a record crowd to the Sarasota Fairgrounds" https://t.co/X5IRlXXRpm

Harrington highlighted this line from the story with her tweet, conveniently removing the fact it was only a claim made by the rally’s organisers.

Saturday’s Save America Rally in Sarasota attracted a record crowd to the Sarasota Fairgrounds, organisers said.

She was mocked on the platform because the very same article disputed Trump’s lie about the 2020 election being stolen from him.

The sub-headline of the story read: “There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have affected the outcome of the election.”

The point was repeated in the story, which also said:

Without evidence, Trump continued to peddle lies about the 2020 presidential election, calling it a “totally rigged and dishonest election.”

And:

Though there has never been any substantial evidence of voter fraud that would have overturned Trump’s 2020 defeat as Trump has claimed, supporters in the crowd maintained that “Trump won.”

Twitter users ribbed Harrington, a former spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, over her post: