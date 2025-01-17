President-elect Donald Trump released his official inaugural portrait in Thursday, and social media users were mostly stunned by its staggering resemblance to another image — Trump’s own 2023 mugshot.
On his website, Trump revealed his and Vice President-elect JD Vance’s portraits under the headline, “Official Portraits Released — And They Go Hard????” His supporters on X, formerly called Twitter, were quick to agree, while others shared concern about the incoming president’s familiar expression.
“Trump intentionally imitating his mugshot in his inauguration portrait is quite a flourish,” one person wrote, with another commenting, “This is Trump’s official portrait, and it’s giving off Bond villain vibes soooo bad #TrumpIsAConvictedFelon.”
“It’s a very dark portrait designed to look scary and reminiscent of his mugshot,” someone else posted. “Just portends the dark and scary days that lay ahead. I would expect a POTUS looking forward to 4 years of prosperity and successes to at least smile for the camera.”
The mugshot in question was taken in August 2023 after Trump surrendered himself to authorities at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta after being indicted on election interference charges for attempting to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.
While his 2016 inaugural portrait similarly featured a stern look and narrowed eyes, Trump’s second one almost looks like a complete replica of his mugshot, as both see him scowling and tilting his head forward — save for the better harsher lighting.
Trump supporters have praised the image as “badass” on social media and claimed that Trump purposefully scowled to remind people “of what the Deep State has put him through.”
Others, meanwhile, have taken the opportunity to roast the president-elect with gleeful abandon.