President-elect Donald Trump released his official inaugural portrait in Thursday, and social media users were mostly stunned by its staggering resemblance to another image — Trump’s own 2023 mugshot.

On his website, Trump revealed his and Vice President-elect JD Vance’s portraits under the headline, “Official Portraits Released — And They Go Hard????” His supporters on X, formerly called Twitter, were quick to agree, while others shared concern about the incoming president’s familiar expression.

“Trump intentionally imitating his mugshot in his inauguration portrait is quite a flourish,” one person wrote, with another commenting, “This is Trump’s official portrait, and it’s giving off Bond villain vibes soooo bad #TrumpIsAConvictedFelon.”

“It’s a very dark portrait designed to look scary and reminiscent of his mugshot,” someone else posted. “Just portends the dark and scary days that lay ahead. I would expect a POTUS looking forward to 4 years of prosperity and successes to at least smile for the camera.”

While his 2016 inaugural portrait similarly featured a stern look and narrowed eyes, Trump’s second one almost looks like a complete replica of his mugshot, as both see him scowling and tilting his head forward — save for the better harsher lighting.

Trump's 2025 inaugural portrait. Donald J. Trump 2025 Presidential Campaign

Trump supporters have praised the image as “badass” on social media and claimed that Trump purposefully scowled to remind people “of what the Deep State has put him through.”

Others, meanwhile, have taken the opportunity to roast the president-elect with gleeful abandon.

These are both pictures from a horror movie called the next 4 years of our life… 💀 — steven ☀️ (@arianaunext) January 15, 2025

Looks like a prisoner from harry potter. Azkaban head ass — Will (my job is just beach) (@Will25800) January 15, 2025

Redditors are not happy about Trump's Portrait. pic.twitter.com/XUTWqaUF6F — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) January 16, 2025

Why does he do that weird eye thing — DANNYonPC (@DANNYonPC) January 15, 2025

Footage from Trump’s new presidential portrait being painted. pic.twitter.com/IUsleZSYGG — Tater Tots McGee (@tatertotsconor) January 16, 2025

He looks as deranged on the outside as his addled mind is on the inside. His eyes are all twisted & he's lit like he's in a horror movie. Which I guess he is, since he's the new main villian in the horror film that is our oligarchic, kleptocratic capitalist hellscape. — Red.Bats.With.Teeth (@XrassXriss) January 16, 2025