Try This 1 Cupboard Staple To Level Up Your Tea

We all have our own ideas of what the perfect way to make a cup of tea is and I’m not here to tell you how to make tea but, uh, there has been a scientific breakthrough on how to make tea. And if there’s a scientific way to improve tea, I’m all ears.

And why shouldn’t we want to perfect it? According to World Tea News, the average Brit drinks at least three cups of tea a day which is almost 1100 cups a year so if you’re going to do it, do it right, right?!

In her book Steeped: The Chemistry Of Tea, Dr Michelle Francl reveals the science behind the perfect cup of tea and it turns out that with a perfect blend of salt, pre-warmed milk and the perfectly-shaped mug, we can give ourselves the best possible brew.

How to make the perfect cup of tea

So, according to Dr Francl’s findings, there are some very simple steps we can take to make our tea taste the best it possibly can.

For starters, a tiny pinch of table salt can reduce the bitterness in tea. This is because sodium ion is a key element of salt and interacts with the chemical mechanism that produces the perception of a bitter taste.

If, like 97% of tea drinkers, you opt for teabags, add milk after pouring the hot water and, if you can, heat the milk gently before mixing it into the tea. This reduces the chances of curdling and provides better control of the rate that the tea cools at.

However, Francl does note that the more milk that you add, the less caffeine will be present in the cup.

Finally, the shape of your cup matters. Instead of tall, cylindrical mugs, opt for short and stout mugs to keep your tea hotter and ensure you can extract more goodness and taste from your brew