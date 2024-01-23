carstenbrandt via Getty Images

If you’ve ever taken a ride on the London Underground, the chances are you’ll have heard a couple of interesting snippets of conversation on the way to your destination (you might have even wanted to stay on board in order to hear their goss out).

But recently, a TFL worker shared the seats where the person controlling the tube can tune in to your supposedly private chat ― and yep, they can hear every single word.

TikTok user WhereToAdventures said in a recent video: “This is a public service announcement to let you know that, as a tube driver, if you sit in either of these seats I can actually hear your conversations.”

Which ones?

Unsurprisingly, it’s the two seats at the front carriage of the tube that back onto the panel separating the driver from the rest of the car.

“But don’t worry, I will keep your secrets,” she shared.

“I remember once, I had these girls on my train gossiping,” she added. “And one of them stopped today, ‘I wonder if the train driver can hear us.’”

“I responded, ‘yeah, I can hear you,’” she said, “and they burst out laughing.”

People were pretty, uhh, surprised

“No way... I’m sitting there next time I feel lonely on the tube,” one person commented.

“Works both ways, I heard drivers singing before,” another commenter mentioned. WhereToAdventures replied: “Hahaha my colleague told me he’s been singing before and customers have joined in.”

