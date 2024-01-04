More Rain To Come As Major Flooding Causes Disruption Across UK

A view of Worcester city centre flooded by the River Severn following heavy rainfall. David Davies - PA Images via Getty Images

More heavy rain was expected to hit large swathes of the UK as areas of Nottinghamshire and Gloucestershire were evacuated after Storm Henk caused flooding throughout the country.

Large parts of Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire were underwater as Nottinghamshire County Council declared a major incident as water approached record levels.

A statement on the county council’s website said: “Latest forecasts are currently showing that peaks along the River Trent could come close to the highest levels on record from the year 2000 and so Nottinghamshire County Council and its partner agencies are advising residents in areas along the Trent Valley to be prepared for flooding.”

It comes as the storm has caused power cuts, transport troubles, property damage and disruption across the UK. Hundreds of flood warnings were in place across England and Wales, while thousands of homes remained without power.

On Thursday, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for further rain covering the south of England – from Cornwall to East Anglia – that will last until 3am on Friday.

Meteorologists also warned of more flooding to homes and businesses, road closures, difficult driving conditions and cancellations to train services.

People play with a dog in front of the Tewkesbury Abbey by fields flooded by the River Swilgate after it burst its banks, in Tewkesbury. ADRIAN DENNIS via Getty Images

Storm Henk was named by the Met Office, in partnership with Met Eireann in Ireland and KNMI in the Netherlands, a practice which has been going on for nine years.

It’s the eighth named storm to hit the UK in three months.

The Met Office submits name suggestions from the public, and names of those who help respond to severe weather.

Met Eireann’s names are inspired by famous scientists, while KNMI’s names are usually Dutch and submitted by public visitors throughout the year – which is where Henk came from.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED ⚠️



Rain across parts of southern and eastern England



Thursday 1200 – Friday 0300



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/BNF625117R — Met Office (@metoffice) January 4, 2024

Floodwater surrounds houses in Summer Way, Radcliffe-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire, after a major incident was declared in the county on Thursday due to flooding from the River Trent caused by Storm Henk. Callum Parke - PA Images via Getty Images

It comes just days after parts of Wales and England were hit by Storm Henk, wreaked havoc in parts of western Europe.

In Britain, a driver died after a tree fell on his car in western England. Gloucestershire Police said the man died in the incident near the town of Kemble on Tuesday afternoon.

A severe flood alert, meaning a danger to life, was announced for the River Nene in Northampton in central England. Several residents were evacuated from houseboats and caravans at the nearby Billing Aquadrome.

The UK’s rail network was hit by flooding and power cuts, with many operators reporting ongoing issues.

