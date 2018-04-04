Tulisa has won a five-year legal battle against will.i.am and Britney Spears over their hit single, ‘Scream And Shout’.

For the past five years, Tulisa has maintained that she helped write the track, which reached the number one spot in the UK singles chart in 2013, but was left out of the writing credits, meaning she hasn’t made any money from it.

However, the lengthy legal battle is now over, with Tulisa henceforth being named as one of the song’s co-writers, alongside will.i.am, Jef Martens and Jean Baptiste.