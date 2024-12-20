3 Signs Your Turkey's Cooked If You Don't Have A Meat Thermometer

via Associated Press

Most of us aren’t seasoned turkey roasters ― I only ever have it once a year, at Christmas.

Perhaps that’s why Robin May, the chief scientific advisor at the Food Safety Authority, says: “people are taking some unnecessary and avoidable risks in the way they cook, prepare and store food” over Christmas.

Improperly cooked turkey can put festive feasters at risk of food poisoning thanks to germs like salmonella and campylobacter.

Advertisement

So, Food Standards Scotland says you should check its temperature before eating it ― if it hits 75°C in its thickest part the second you put a meat thermometer into the bird, it’s good to go.

But what if you don’t have a meat thermometer?

Safefood shared three signs your turkeys cooked

Experts recommend using a meat thermometer if you can as it’s more objective than you or me.

But if you don’t have one to hand, public body Safefood say there are three signs you can look out for that’ll give you a better idea of how done your turkey is.

They advise those without the temperature tool to cut into the thickest part of the meat (usually the thigh) and ask yourself:

Advertisement

Are the juices running clear?

Is there no pink meat?

Is the turkey piping hot all the way through?

If you can confidently answer “yes” to all three questions, they say, you’re more likely to be in a safer spot.

If you say “no” to any of the above, let your turkey cook for a little longer.

We’ve already shared a turkey cooking time calculator at HuffPost UK in case you’re unsure about how long you should leave it in the oven.

Any other turkey cooking tips?

The Food Standards Agency says that your fridge should be set to 5°C or lower for your entire Christmas shop ― not just the meat.

Advertisement

They add that you should keep raw meat and fish on the bottom shelf of your fridge to avoid cross-contamination.

Lastly, Safefood says that you might have to adjust your turkey’s cook time if you have a lot of other food in the oven, are opening and shutting your oven door often, or have an inefficient appliance.