Just when you thought awards season had come to a close, along come the Bafta TV Awards, AKA the biggest night in the British TV industry’s calendar.

The biggest stars from the world of TV were out in force at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, including this year’s host Richard Ayoade who walked the red carpet alongside the likes of Ncuti Gatwa, Tess Daly, Graham Norton, Ant and Dec, Suranne Jones, Dermot O’Leary, Allison Hammond, Tom Daley, Nicola Coughlan, Judi Love and the cast of It’s A Sin.

Before getting comfy in their seats to find out who was taking home one of those highly coveted Bafta statuettes, the stars showed off their finest on the red carpet.

Take a look at all the arrivals below...

Tess Daly

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Ncuti Gatwa

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Ncuti Gatwa attends the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards 2022 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 8, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images) David M. Benett via Getty Images

Allison Hammond

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Alison Hammond attends the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage) Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Katie Piper

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright

David M. Benett via Getty Images

Tom Daley

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images

Rochelle and Marvin Humes

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Joe Locke

David M. Benett via Getty Images

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Camille Cottin

Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Aimee Lou Wood

Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Rhys Stephenson

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Steph McGovern

Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Lucy Pearman

Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Bimini Bon-Boulash

Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Sheila Atim

David M. Benett via Getty Images

Helen George

David M. Benett via Getty Images

Charlotte Hawkins

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images

Lawrence Chaney

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images

Lorraine Kelly

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images

Tanya Moodie

David M. Benett via Getty Images

Eleanor Tomlinson

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Ashley Roberts

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images

Sanjeev Bhaskar

Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Giles Terera