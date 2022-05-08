Just when you thought awards season had come to a close, along come the Bafta TV Awards, AKA the biggest night in the British TV industry’s calendar.
The biggest stars from the world of TV were out in force at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, including this year’s host Richard Ayoade who walked the red carpet alongside the likes of Ncuti Gatwa, Tess Daly, Graham Norton, Ant and Dec, Suranne Jones, Dermot O’Leary, Allison Hammond, Tom Daley, Nicola Coughlan, Judi Love and the cast of It’s A Sin.
Before getting comfy in their seats to find out who was taking home one of those highly coveted Bafta statuettes, the stars showed off their finest on the red carpet.