Check out the full list of winners (in bold) from this years Bafta TV Awards below…
Leading Actress
Denise Gough (Too Close)
Emily Watson (Too Close)
Jodie Comer (Help)
Kate Winslet (Mare Of Easton)
Lydia West (It’s A Sin)
Niamh Algar (Deceit)
Leading Actor
David Thewlis (Landscapers)
Hugh Quarshie (Stephen)
Olly Alexander (It’s A Sin)
Samuel Adewunmi (You Don’t Know Me)
Sean Bean (Time)
Stephen Graham (Help)
Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education)
Aisling Bea (This Way Up)
Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts)
Natasia Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats)
Rose Matafeo (Starstruck)
Sophie Willan (Alma’s Not Normal)
Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats)
Joe Gilgun (Brassic)
Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education)
Samson Kayo (Bloods)
Steve Coogan (This Time With Alan Partridge)
Tim Renkow (Jerk)
Supporting Actor
Callum Scott Howells (It’s A Sin)
David Carlyle (It’s A Sin)
Matthew McFadyen (Succession)
Nonso Anozie (Sweet Tooth)
Omari Douglas (It’s A Sin)
Stephen Graham (Time)
Supporting Actress
Cathy Tyson (Help)
Celine Buckens (Showtrial)
Emily Mortimer (The Pursuit Of Love)
Jessica Plummer (The Girl Before)
Leah Harvey (Foundation)
Tahirah Sharif (The Tower)
Entertainment Programme
An Audience With Adele
Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Life & Rhymes
Strictly Come Dancing
Entertainment Performance
Alison Hammond (I Can See Your Face)
Big Zuu (Big Zuu’s Big Eats)
Graham Norton (The Graham Norton Show)
Joe Lycett (Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back)
Michael McIntyre (The Wheel)
Sean Lock (8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown)
Drama Series
In My Skin
Manhunt: The Night Stalker
Unforgotten
Vigil
Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Graham Norton Show
The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan
Race Around Britain
The Ranganation
Scripted Comedy
Alma’s Not Normal
Motherland
Stath Lets Flats
We Are Lady Parts
Mini-Series
It’s A Sin
Landscapers
Stephen
Time
Reality And Constructed Factual
Gogglebox
Married At First Sight UK
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
The Dog House
Features
Big Zuu’s Big Eats
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Sort Your Life Out
The Great British Sewing Bee
Single Drama
Death Of England: Face To Face
Help
I Am Victoria
Together
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
Coronation Street
Emmerdale
Holby City
Daytime
The Chase
Moneybags
Richard Osman’s House Of Games
Steph’s Packed Lunch
Factual Series
The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime
9/11: One Day in America
Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles
Uprising
Specialist
Black Power: A British Story of Resistance
Freddie Mercury: The Final Act
The Missing Children
Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain
Current Affairs
Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure)
Four Hours At The Capitol
The Men Who Sell Football (Al Jazeera Investigations)
Trump Takes On The World
International
Call My Agent!
Lipin
Mare Of Easttown
Squid Game
Succession
The Underground Railroad
Live Event
The Brit Awards 2021
The Earthshot Prize 2021
The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance
Springwatch 2021
News Coverage
Channel 4 News: Black to Front
Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum
ITV News at Ten: Storming of the Capitol
Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame
Short Form Programme
Hollyoaks Saved My Life
Our Land
People You May Know
Please Help
Single Documentary
9/11: Inside The President’s War Room
Grenfell: The Untold Story
My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years in Afghanistan
Nail Bomber: Man Hunt
Sport
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
ITV Racing: The Grand National
Tokyo 2020 Olympics
UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England v Denmark
Virgin Media Must-See TV Moment
An Audience With Adele
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
It’s A Sin
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Squid Game
Strictly Come Dancing