TV Baftas 2023: All The Red Carpet Photos You Need To See

Some of the biggest names from the small screen hit the red carpet ahead of Sunday's ceremony.
Daniel Welsh

Entertainment Editor

After the pomp and ceremony of King Charles’ coronation and the theatrics of the Eurovision final in the space of just a week, does anyone fancy keeping the fun going with another major celeb event?

Well, good. Because it’s TV Baftas time.

On Sunday evening, Bafta rolled out the red carpet once again to recognise the past year’s achievements in telly, with some of the industry’s biggest stars all turning it out on the red carpet.

With summer not too far in the distance, it was nice to see a number of the A-listers in attendance opting for bold and colourful looks, with the likes of Billie Piper, Judi Love and Siobhan McSweeney all serving up block primary colours on the red carpet.

Billie Piper
Billie Piper
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Judi Love
Judi Love
Jeff Spicer/BAFTA via Getty Images
Siobhan McSweeney
Siobhan McSweeney
Eamonn McCormack/BAFTA via Getty Images

Gold was also a popular choice, as sported by stars including Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly, Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse, model Hannah Cooper and, in her own way, RuPaul’s Drag Race icon Michelle Visage.

Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper
Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper
Joe Maher via Getty Images
Tess Daly
Tess Daly
Shane Anthony Sinclair/BAFTA via Getty Images
Michelle Visage
Michelle Visage
Eamonn McCormack/BAFTA via Getty Images
Oti Mabuse
Oti Mabuse
Joe Maher via Getty Images

And don’t think we’ve forgotten about you famous men, either.

While, disappointingly, many opted for the plain black suits that we’ve all come to expect at awards ceremonies like the TV Baftas, attendees like Layton Williams, Adrian Lester and Big Boys creator Jack Rooke all used a bit of imagination when putting their looks together.

The evening’s hosts, comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, also walked the red carpet together as they made their way into the event.

Layton Williams
Layton Williams
Joe Maher via Getty Images
Jack Rooke
Jack Rooke
Eamonn McCormack/BAFTA via Getty Images
Adrian Lester
Adrian Lester
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan
Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Check out all the red carpet snaps you need to see from the 2023 TV Baftas in the gallery below…

TV Baftas 2023: All The Red Carpet Photos You Need To See

