A selection of red carpet looks from the 2023 TV Baftas Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock/David Fisher

After the pomp and ceremony of King Charles’ coronation and the theatrics of the Eurovision final in the space of just a week, does anyone fancy keeping the fun going with another major celeb event?

Well, good. Because it’s TV Baftas time.

On Sunday evening, Bafta rolled out the red carpet once again to recognise the past year’s achievements in telly, with some of the industry’s biggest stars all turning it out on the red carpet.

With summer not too far in the distance, it was nice to see a number of the A-listers in attendance opting for bold and colourful looks, with the likes of Billie Piper, Judi Love and Siobhan McSweeney all serving up block primary colours on the red carpet.

Billie Piper Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Judi Love Jeff Spicer/BAFTA via Getty Images

Siobhan McSweeney Eamonn McCormack/BAFTA via Getty Images

Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper Joe Maher via Getty Images

Tess Daly Shane Anthony Sinclair/BAFTA via Getty Images

Michelle Visage Eamonn McCormack/BAFTA via Getty Images

Oti Mabuse Joe Maher via Getty Images

And don’t think we’ve forgotten about you famous men, either.

While, disappointingly, many opted for the plain black suits that we’ve all come to expect at awards ceremonies like the TV Baftas, attendees like Layton Williams, Adrian Lester and Big Boys creator Jack Rooke all used a bit of imagination when putting their looks together.

The evening’s hosts, comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, also walked the red carpet together as they made their way into the event.

Layton Williams Joe Maher via Getty Images

Jack Rooke Eamonn McCormack/BAFTA via Getty Images

Adrian Lester David M. Benett via Getty Images

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Check out all the red carpet snaps you need to see from the 2023 TV Baftas in the gallery below…