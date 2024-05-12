Here Are All The Photos You Need To See From The 2024 TV Baftas Red Carpet

An aerial view of the 2024 TV Baftas red carpet George Gottlieb via Getty Images

Some of the biggest names in telly from both sides of the Atlantic came together under one roof on Sunday evening for the 2024 TV Baftas.

And you know by now that a glitzy event like that means plenty of red carpet fashion for us to get into.

Hit dramas Succession and Happy Valley led the way when it came to nominations at this year’s ceremony, held at London’s Royal Festival Hall, with other nominees in attendance including actors Elizabeth Debicki, Jasmine Jobson, David Tennant, Helena Bonham Carter, Paapa Essiedu and Juice’s Mawaan Rizwan.

David Tennant Shane Anthony Sinclair/BAFTA via Getty Images

The night wasn’t just about the nominated actors, though.

HuffPost faves like Hannah Waddingham and Joe Lycett both pulled out the stoppers with their outfits for the ceremony, where they were each up for two awards for their presenting work, while other A-list guests included Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly (representing Best Entertainment Programme nominee Strictly Come Dancing), Ant and Dec, Loose Women panellists Frankie Bridge, Katie Piper and Judi Love, Clara Amfo and Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning.

Jessica Gunning Eamonn McCormack via Getty Images

Meanwhile, the night’s hosts Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett both looked smart as they kept it simple in their suits, and Lorraine Kelly wen all out in a shimmering gold dress, ahead of picking up her special award for her outstanding contribution to television (her ITV daytime show was also recognised in the Best Daytime category).

