Twitter Users Resort To Memes As They Say #RIP To Troubled Platform

Twitter users are bidding farewell in the form of comedy and memes following mass resignations at the social media platform on Thursday.

The trends #RIPTwitter, #GoodByeTwitter and #TwitterDown were among a number of hashtags and posts that users made to pay homage to the platform late Thursday and Friday morning.

The posts poured in after hundreds of Twitter employees resigned from the company on Thursday.

The resignations followed Twitter head Elon Musk’s email to staff that asked them to commit to being “extremely hardcore” or receive three months of severance instead.

A former company executive described the resignations as a “mass exodus” to CNN’s Oliver Darcy and said the platform “will struggle just to keep the lights on”.

Twitter users swiftly made light of the situation as some used the #RIPTwitter hashtag to share memes about what they feared could be the platform’s final hours.

“Well, if this is it, see you guys over here,” wrote one user who joked they were headed to the Nintendo DS PictoChat platform.

“Gentlemen, it has been a privilege tweeting with you,” wrote another user alongside a screenshot from the movie “Titanic.”

Check out a number of posts fearing Twitter’s potential end:

where is this guy when we need him the most #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/tLylnBXh6L — WHISTLE UNCUT (@WhistleUncut) November 18, 2022

Me choosing what apps to use when twitter shuts down #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/xK4B30fEAD — 🐰 (@smthrandomaf) November 18, 2022

Me performing at the Black Twitter farewell concert pic.twitter.com/vr0RV3pxnl — Steve? (@DwayneJay) November 18, 2022

We’re finally going to see a Musk product in self-driving mode. — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) November 18, 2022

imagine all the fancams disappearing into thin air… that’s the modern burning of the library of alexandria fr — uncle june (@catholicguilter) November 18, 2022

Official statement on the death of Twitter pic.twitter.com/eApaeSWFLE — John Frankensteiner (@JFrankensteiner) November 18, 2022

guys, i know a place we can all hang instead pic.twitter.com/4rAvFsWu2r — 👨🏻💻☕️ (@hunterwalk) November 18, 2022