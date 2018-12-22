Gatwick Drone Chaos: Two People Arrested Following Flight Disruption

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the “criminal use of drones” which caused widespread disruption at Gatwick Airport.

More than 100,000 passengers were left stranded at the UK’s second biggest airport after flights were grounded following a number of drone sightings near the airfield from Wednesday night.

Sussex Police said the two were detained by officers “in the Gatwick area” at around 10pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, Gatwick Airport said on Saturday morning that the runway is open but passengers are urged to check with their airline before travelling.

The airport fully reopened on Friday, with police saying “proactive investigations” are ongoing.