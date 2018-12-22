Gatwick Drone Chaos: Two People Arrested Following Flight Disruption

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the “criminal use of drones” which caused widespread disruption at Gatwick Airport.
More than 100,000 passengers were left stranded at the UK’s second biggest airport after flights were grounded following a number of drone sightings near the airfield from Wednesday night.
Sussex Police said the two were detained by officers “in the Gatwick area” at around 10pm on Friday.
Meanwhile, Gatwick Airport said on Saturday morning that the runway is open but passengers are urged to check with their airline before travelling.
The airport fully reopened on Friday, with police saying “proactive investigations” are ongoing.
A handful of flights due to arrive into Gatwick on Saturday have been cancelled, according to the airport’s website, including an easyJet service from Milan-Linate and a TUI flight from Bridgetown, Barbados.
Superintendent James Collis of Sussex Police said: “As part of our ongoing investigations into the criminal use of drones which has severely disrupted flights in and out of Gatwick Airport, Sussex Police made two arrests just after 10pm on 21 December.
“Our investigations are still ongoing, and our activities at the airport continue to build resilience to detect and mitigate further incursions from drones by deploying a range of tactics.
“We continue to urge the public, passengers and the wider community around Gatwick to be vigilant and support us by contacting us immediately if they believe they have any information that can help us in bringing those responsible to justice.”
Flights were briefly grounded at the airport on Friday evening after a fresh sighting at around 5.10pm, but military measures reassured operators it was safe to reopen the runway shortly afterwards.
Despite flights resuming after 70 minutes, airlines were still cancelling and delaying outbound flights into Friday night.
Inbound flights were also operating with delays, with some scheduled to arrive at Gatwick in the early hours of Saturday.
Military equipment was used on Friday to stop further drone disruption while a range of tactics are in place if any unmanned aircraft are seen inside the perimeter.
Speaking on Friday, chief executive of the airport Stewart Wingate said the drone flights were “highly targeted” and have “been designed to close the airport and bring maximum disruption in the run up to Christmas”.
He added: “It cannot be right that drones can close a vital part of our national infrastructure in this way.
“This is obviously a relatively new technology and we need to think through together the right solutions to make sure it cannot happen again.”