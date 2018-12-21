Flights at Gatwick Airport have been suspended again after another “suspected drone sighting”, an airport spokeswoman said.
The spokeswoman said: “We have currently suspended airfield operations as a precaution due to a suspected drone sighting.”
The sighting occurred at around 5.10pm.
A police spokesman confirmed that flights from Gatwick have been suspended for safety reasons following “unconfirmed reports” of another drone sighting.
Flights had resumed on Friday after at least two devices were seen hovering close to Gatwick’s runway just after 9pm on Wednesday, prompting a 32-hour shutdown and the mass cancelation of flights.
Some 115,000 passengers had been impacted.
Earlier, police hunting the drone suspect said the have a list of “persons of interest” as the search goes on.
Officers described a game of cat-and-mouse in their efforts to capture the devices, which reportedly zig-zagged across the airfield randomly.
Assistant Chief Constable Steve Barry confirmed the last sighting of a suspect drone was at around 10pm on Thursday night.
The force had earlier requested members of the public only phone its tip-off line with information about potential suspects – after they were inundated with calls.
Drones are an increasing threat to aircraft in the UK.
Statistics from the UK Airprox Board showed 117 “near-misses” between drones and planes in Britain last year.
The figure is a 1200% increase on the close calls recorded in 2014.
The data includes incidents involving civilian planes, airliners and military jets.
