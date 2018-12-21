Flights at Gatwick Airport have been suspended again after another “suspected drone sighting”, an airport spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said: “We have currently suspended airfield operations as a precaution due to a suspected drone sighting.”

The sighting occurred at around 5.10pm.

A police spokesman confirmed that flights from Gatwick have been suspended for safety reasons following “unconfirmed reports” of another drone sighting.

Flights had resumed on Friday after at least two devices were seen hovering close to Gatwick’s runway just after 9pm on Wednesday, prompting a 32-hour shutdown and the mass cancelation of flights.

Some 115,000 passengers had been impacted.