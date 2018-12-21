Police hunting the Gatwick Airport drone fiend have a list of “persons of interest” as the search for a suspect goes on. Sussex Police said it had yet to capture drone equipment despite the force drafting in the army to help combat the threat to Britain’s second-biggest airport. At least two devices were seen hovering close to Gatwick’s runway just after 9pm GMT on Wednesday prompting a 32-hour shutdown and the mass cancelation of flights. Some 115,000 passengers had been impacted by Friday morning.

PA Wire/PA Images Flights have resumed following more than 32 hours of disruption at London's Gatwick Airport.

Officers described a game of cat-and-mouse in their efforts to capture the devices, which reportedly zig-zagged across the airfield randomly. Assistant Chief Constable Steve Barry confirmed the last sighting of a suspect drone was at around 10pm on Thursday night. ACC Barry said measures to tackle the threat include “technical, sophisticated options to detect and mitigate drone incursions, all the way down to less sophisticated options – even shotguns would be available to officers should the opportunity present itself”. The force had earlier requested members of the public only phone its tip-off line with information about potential suspects – after they were inundated with calls.

PA Wire/PA Images Counter-drone equipment is seen on a roof at Gatwick Airport as a police hunt for a suspect continues.

Gatwick’s runway re-opened at 6am on Friday, with over 700 flights scheduled throughout the day. Pilots’ union Balpa said it understood detection and tracking equipment had been installed around Gatwick’s perimeter and that if the drones reappear the airport will close again. [READ MORE: 5 surprisingly ingenious ways to shoot down a drone] Meanwhile, Labour has raised questions over the government’s response, and argue that ministers now need to admit their own failures led to the chaos at Gatwick. “The government has neither understood nor fully assessed the risk posed by drones to the UK’s national infrastructure. It has not undertaken anything like appropriate contingency planning. And it has not prepared properly, despite protective technology being available,” said Andy McDonald, Labour’s shadow transport secretary. “It’s obvious that drones should not be able to get anywhere near an airport before being taken down. But the government has dithered and delayed on regulating drones. Once again, there is a lack of leadership from the transport secretary.” Gatwick boss Chris Woodroofe advised passengers to check with their airline before travelling to the airport. “Our advice to our passengers is to check with their airline on each of those flights that they’re intending to get, to establish whether it’s one of the flights that’s being operated or one of the flights that’s being cancelled, before they come to the airport,” he told the BBC on Friday. “I’d just like to apologise to all of those affected over the last 36 hours – 120,000 passengers who were due to fly to their destinations or arrive into Gatwick who have not travelled.” Drones: An increasing threat to commercial jets

scanrail via Getty Images

How real is the threat posed by drones? Drones are an increasing threat to aircraft in the UK. Statistics from the UK Airprox Board showed 117 “near-misses” between drones and planes in Britain last year.

Statista Infographic supplied by Statista.