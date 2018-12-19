Gatwick Airport Chaos As Drones Cause All Flights To Be Suspended

Gatwick Airport has been thrown into chaos after flights were suspended following reports of two drones flying over the airfield.

The airport tweeted it was investigating, and apologised to passengers for the inconvenience, stressing that safety was “our foremost priority”.

It added that everyone flying or collecting someone from the airport should check the status of the flight on Wednesday and Thursday.

Passengers due to take off reported planes being stuck on the airport’s apron for more than an hour.

Sussex Police confirmed officers were at the scene and responding to the reports.