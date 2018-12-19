Gatwick Airport Chaos As Drones Cause All Flights To Be Suspended

Gatwick Airport has been thrown into chaos after flights were suspended following reports of two drones flying over the airfield.
The airport tweeted it was investigating, and apologised to passengers for the inconvenience, stressing that safety was “our foremost priority”.
It added that everyone flying or collecting someone from the airport should check the status of the flight on Wednesday and Thursday.
Passengers due to take off reported planes being stuck on the airport’s apron for more than an hour.
Sussex Police confirmed officers were at the scene and responding to the reports.
Twitter user Seun Olayanju posted: “@AerLingus currently stuck at Gatwick waiting for the heavily delayed E10249 to Dublin. Please can you confirm if the flight will run tonight?”
Honor Ireland wrote: “Landed at Stansted when we should be at @Gatwick_Airport due to a supposed drone sighting – car is at Gatwick, fantastic! #gatwickairport”
John Belo said: “Plane should have departed an hour ago from @Gatwick_Airport – captain confirmed there are reports of a drone in the area … still waiting.”
Gatwick said in a statement: “Following reports of two drones flying over the Gatwick Airport airfield, we have had to suspend flights while this is investigated.
“We apologise to any affected passengers for this inconvenience but the safety is our foremost priority.”
