Two Arrested On Suspicion Of Smuggling Migrants Across English Channel To UK

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of arranging the illegal movement of migrants into the UK.

A National Crime Agency spokeswoman said: “NCA officers have tonight (2 January 2019) arrested a 33-year-old Iranian national and a 24-year-old British man in Manchester, on suspicion of arranging the illegal movement of migrants across the English Channel into the UK.

“As the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to comment further at this time.”

